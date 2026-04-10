Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Wizards due to an apparent left shoulder injury, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Yabusele appeared to bump into another player and grabbed his left shoulder before heading to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
More News
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Exits early Thursday•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Available to play Friday•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Likely to play Friday•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Available against Indiana•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Cleared to play•