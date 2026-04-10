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Yabusele exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Wizards due to an apparent left shoulder injury, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Yabusele appeared to bump into another player and grabbed his left shoulder before heading to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

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