Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a sprained left ankle.
Yabusele continues to be bothered by the injury and could go through pregame warmups Wednesday before Chicago updates his playing status. Nick Richards (elbow) is also questionable, so the depleted Bulls frontcourt could be down to Leonard Miller and Lachlan Olbrich as the last men standing at the center position.
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