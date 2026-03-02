Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Plays well in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele racked up 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 120-97 victory over Milwaukee.
Yabusele continues to thrive for the shorthanded Bulls and has emerged as a solid fantasy pickup. Over his last five games, he's averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 25.0 minutes per contest.
