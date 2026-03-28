Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Resting against Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (ankle) is out for Saturday's game in Memphis.
Yabusele got the start in Friday's 131-113 loss to Oklahoma City. However, as expected, Yabusele will sit this one out to rest. With Jalen Smith (calf) and Nick Richards (elbow) also sidelined, the Bulls will be thin at the five, potentially resulting in Lachlan Olbrich making the first start of his career.
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