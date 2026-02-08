Yabusele is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Denver.

Yabusele will start in his second game with the Bulls, stepping in for the injured Jalen Smith (calf). Yabusele had a stellar Chicago debut, posting 15 points and 11 rebounds across 33 minutes. Even with Nick Richards (recently traded) and Leonard Miller (recently traded) available to make their Bulls debuts, expect Yabusele to see plenty of run Saturday night.