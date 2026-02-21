default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Yabusele (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

As expected, Yabusele will suit up after initially being listed as probable due to a left calf contusion. Over five outings (three starts) with Chicago, the big man has averaged 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per contest.

More News