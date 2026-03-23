Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
No surprise here, as Yabusele was previously listed as doubtful. Jalen Smith (calf) remains questionable, which means Nick Richards may be relied on heavily.
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