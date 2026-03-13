default-cbs-image
Yabusele (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Yabusele was downgraded to out earlier in the day, and he's now officially been listed out with foot soreness. Nick Richards and Lachlan Olbrich should have a chance for more minutes in Yabusele's place.

