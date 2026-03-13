Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Yabusele was downgraded to out earlier in the day, and he's now officially been listed out with foot soreness. Nick Richards and Lachlan Olbrich should have a chance for more minutes in Yabusele's place.
More News
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Logs season high in minutes•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Double-double in loss to OKC•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Plays well in win•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Double-double in Sunday's loss•