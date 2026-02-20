Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't start vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele won't start against the Raptors on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Jalen Smith (calf) back in the lineup following a three-game absence, Yabusele will slide to the second unit. Over four outings (three starts) with the Bulls, the 30-year-old big man has averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.5 minutes per contest.
