Okoro (back) is available with a minutes restriction of approximately 20 minutes in Friday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Okoro is wrapping up an eight-game absence with a back injury, so it's not surprising that Chicago has a cap on his playing time in order. The expectation is that the swingman will return to the starting lineup right away. For the campaign, Okoro has averaged 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds. 1.6 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per game across 15 appearances.