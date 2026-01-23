Okoro totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

All five Chicago starters scored in double digits in the contest, as Okoro delivered 10 or more points for only the third time in 11 January games. On the month, the 24-year-old forward is averaging a modest 7.2 points, 3.2 boards, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 threes in 26.7 minutes in a supporting role for the Bulls.