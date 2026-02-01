Okoro finished Saturday's 125-118 victory over the Heat with 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Okoro had the opportunity for an expanded role Saturday due to the absences of Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf). Okoro ended up posting his second 20-plus-point performance of the season while finishing as the Bulls' third-leading scorer behind Ayo Dosunmu (29 points) and Matas Buzelis (21 points). Okoro's role in Sunday's rematch against Miami may shift if one or both of White and Giddey were to return.