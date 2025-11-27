site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Isaac Okoro: Doubtful for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Okoro (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against Charlotte.
Okoro appears likely to miss a third straight game on the sidelines. Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones and Julian Phillips could see increased run with so many injuries across the roster.
