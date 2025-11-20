Okoro accumulated 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-121 victory over Portland.

Okoro has been very inconsistent offensively. Before his 13-point outing Wednesday, he put up performances of two and five points, the latter being done over 40 minutes. All things considered, he is still in the starting lineup and will continue to see lots of time on the court, but his lack of production prevents him from being a fantasy asset.