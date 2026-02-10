Okoro ended with 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to Brooklyn.

This was Okoro's seventh career game with four steals, though he's averaging just 0.7 swipes per game this campaign. The Bulls opened up a lot of minutes at the trade deadline, and it looks like Okoro is set up for a key role -- he's averaging 33.1 minutes per contest over his last four games.