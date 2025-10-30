Okoro provided nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 win over Sacramento.

Okoro has dropped at least nine points and four field goals made (and one three pointer) in consecutive games now, which could be a sign of things to come for him after going scoreless in his first two games to start the season. While his production may dip when Coby White (calf) inevitably returns, it is still worth monitoring in the meantime.