Bulls' Isaac Okoro: Fourth straight absence inbound
RotoWire Staff
Okoro (back) will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Saturday will mark the fourth straight game that Okoro has missed. In his stead, more minutes should remain available for Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter.
