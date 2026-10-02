Okoro is expected to play significant minutes this season, with head coach Tiago Splitter calling him Chicago's "best perimeter defender," Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Splitter praised Okoro's physicality, relentlessness and ability to navigate screens while stating that the veteran wing will "definitely" play a lot. Okoro's defensive value should provide him with a consistent path to playing time even within a deep Bulls rotation, though his offensive role could remain relatively modest.