Okoro posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 108-93 loss to the Pistons.

Although Okoro continues to play a sizable role for the Bulls, it hasn't translated to much fantasy value. Over his last eight games, Okoro has seen 24.9 minutes per contest with 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 three-pointers on 43.1 percent shooting from the field.