Okoro produced 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes of Tuesday's 118-117 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Okoro drew the start against his former team, while Ayo Dosunmu came off the bench. Okoro has been a standout in training camp, with coach Billy Donovan talking up his cutting ability, IQ and defensive physicality. The Bulls are likely to experiment with some different lineup combinations, but it seems like Okoro is making quite the impression on his new team.