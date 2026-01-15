Okoro accumulated 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 victory over the Jazz.

Okoro continues to play a sizable role for the Bulls, but his overall fantasy impact has been pretty underwhelming. Over his last seven games, Okoro has seen 27.7 minutes per contest with 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers on 38.5 percent shooting from the field.