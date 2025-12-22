Okoro closed with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 19 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 152-150 victory over Atlanta.

With the Bulls mostly healthy again, Okoro's minutes have been held in check -- he's seen an average of 19.5 minutes per contest over his last two games. He's not a high-usage player, so despite the solid line Sunday, his value is likely going to be limited to deeper formats in the short term.