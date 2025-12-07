site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Isaac Okoro: Out against Golden State
RotoWire Staff
Okoro (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Okoro will miss an eighth straight game due to a back injury. Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips are candidates for increased roles with Okoro sidelined.
