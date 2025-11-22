Okoro (back) is out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Okoro left Friday's loss to Miami due to a low back injury and never returned, and he won't suit up for the Bulls in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The veteran forward will aim to return against the Pelicans on Monday. In the meantime, Julian Phillips, Jevon Carter and rookie Noa Essengue could be in line to see more playing time with Okoro sidelined Saturday.