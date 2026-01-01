Okoro finished with 24 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 victory over the Pelicans.

Okoro took on an enhanced role with Josh Giddey (hamstring), Coby White (calf) and Zach Collins (toe) out, and he made the most of his opportunity. Although White should be back soon, Giddey and Collins are out for at least two weeks, and Okoro's promotion to the first unit is a strong sign that he'll be a primary pivot for the production gap moving forward.