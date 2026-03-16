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Bulls' Isaac Okoro: Ruled out Monday
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1 min read
Okoro (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
No surprise here, as Okoro was previously listed as doubtful. With Okoro sidelined for a fourth straight game, the Bulls will likely continue to lean on Leonard Miller.
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