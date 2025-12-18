Okoro notched 12 points (6-7 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Okoro bounced back from his five-point showing Sunday, missing just one field goal en route to 12 points. Okoro does not provide much fantasy value, as he really is only good for scoring, but as he averages 8.6 points per game, there are likely other better and more consistent options on the waivers in most leagues.