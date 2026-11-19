Okoro registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 victory over the Nets.

Okoro's four triples provided an unexpected scoring boost, but his offensive role remains secondary to Chicago's primary playmakers. His value depends heavily on perimeter efficiency and defensive contributions, making this performance difficult to sustain. Despite starting regularly, his modest usage limits his appeal to deeper fantasy leagues.