Okoro (back) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Okoro is expected to miss his eighth consecutive game due to a back injury. If he's ruled out, his next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Hornets. In the likely event the 24-year-old swingman joins Kevin Huerter (adductor) on the sidelines, Julian Phillips, Dalen Terry and Patrick Williams (wrist) are candidates for increased minutes, especially if Ayo Dosunmu (thumb) and/or Tre Jones (ankle) are ruled out.