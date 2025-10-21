Okoro (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons.

Okoro has been dealing with knee soreness, but will return to the floor to get the regular season underway. The Auburn product is coming off playing in 55 regular-season contests during last year's campaign with the Cavaliers, where he averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep.