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Okoro (quad) is out for Sunday's game in Dallas.

Okoro will miss his third straight game as the Bulls' season comes to an end. The 25-year-old will end his 2025-26 season with averages of 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.

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