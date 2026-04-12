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Bulls' Isaac Okoro: Won't play Sunday
Apr 11, 2026
at
8:37 pm ET
•
1 min read
Okoro (quad) is out for Sunday's game in Dallas.
Okoro will miss his third straight game as the
Bulls' season comes to an end. The 25-year-old will end his 2025-26 season with averages of 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.
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