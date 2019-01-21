Parker had 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in Monday's win over the Cavs.

Parker has worked his way back into the rotation of late, and Monday marked his fifth straight game playing double-digit minutes after several weeks of DNP-CDs. That Parker saw only 12 minutes in a game that wasn't overly close isn't the most encouraging sign, but he'll enter Wednesday's game against Atlanta having scored at least 10 points in all five games since returning to the rotation.