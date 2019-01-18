Bulls' Jabari Parker: Anchors second unit again
Parker provided 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes Thursday in the Bulls' 135-105 loss to the Nuggets.
Parker's deficiencies as a defender are well known at this point and will likely prevent coach Jim Boylen from turning to him for major minutes, but the 23-year-old has at least provided a nice scoring spark off the bench since re-entering the rotation three games ago. In just 18.0 minutes per game during that stretch, Parker is averaging 14.7 points while shooting 63 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from distance. His role on the second unit looks fairly secure for now, especially with Wendell Carter (thumb) listed as day to day.
