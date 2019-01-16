Parker appears to be back in the Bulls' regular rotation, Sam Smith of Bulls.com reports.

Parker scored a team-high 18 points in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, but more importantly he played double-digit minutes for the second straight game after a string of DNP-CD's in December and early January. The former No. 2 overall pick quickly fell out of the rotation after Jim Boylen took over for Fred Hoiberg, but Boylen confirmed Tuesday that Parker has earned his way back onto the court on a regular basis. "I know what I can do; I am the same guy," said Parker after Tuesday's loss. "Every time when I go out there it's going to be the same thing, be solid, play smart and see how it goes. (For us now), it's just stay with it, keep on trusting each other, keep on boosting each other's confidence. That's what's going to help us. Play for one another, and just the things we have already. We just have to sharpen them and we're going to do that."