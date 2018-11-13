Bulls' Jabari Parker: Collects 16 points Monday
Parker registered 16 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 103-98 loss to the Mavericks.
Parker continues to get his fair share of looks from the floor on a shallow Chicago roster, but he hasn't done that much with his opportunities. He has just one game of double-digit rebounds, and while scoring has been consistent, he doesn't contribute much else besides rebounds, which he will have to improve on to be more of an impact player down the road.
