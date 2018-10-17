Bulls' Jabari Parker: Coming off bench for opener
Parker will come off the bench for Thursday's season opener against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After Parker had a shaky start during the preseason, coach Fred Hoiberg toyed with the idea of Parker coming off the bench. Ultimately, he liked what he saw, and that will be the direction the Bulls go on opening night. From a fantasy perspective, there's reason to be concerned, but there's also a chance Parker still hovers near 30 minutes per night. Plus, he'll essentially be leading the second unit, presumably giving him high usage in the minutes he's on the court. This will be a situation to monitor throughout the season, especially once Lauri Markkanen (elbow) returns in late November or early December. Justin Holiday is expected to start at small forward for the opener, while Bobby Portis is expected to draw the start at power forward.
