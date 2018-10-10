Parker will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers.

Parker's tenure in Chicago has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start, and the shift to the bench could be in response to Parker's questionable effort on both ends of the floor thus far in the preseason. The 23-year-old is a combined 9-of-37 from the floor in three preseason games, including just 4-of-23 over his last two games. Robin Lopez will also move to the bench Wednesday, with Bobby Portis and Wendell Carter, Jr. filling the vacated spots in the starting five.