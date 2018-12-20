Coach Jim Boylen said Thursday that Parker "needs to be ready to play," KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Boylen essentially booted Parker from the rotation shortly after taking over as interim coach, but with Bobby Portis now sidelined for at least two weeks, the Bulls may have no choice but to play Parker at power forward. Parker, who has not played in the last three games while battling an illness, still looks to be behind Lauri Markkanen and Chandler Hutchison on the depth chart, but Boylen has to redistribute Portis' 20-plus minutes per night somewhere, so it's likely Parker will return to a limited spot in the rotation -- perhaps as early as Friday against the Magic.