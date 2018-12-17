Bulls' Jabari Parker: Dealing with illness
Parker is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder with a stomach illness, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's unclear if this is tied to Parker's recent benching and subsequent rumors that the Bulls have "engaged in talks" with other teams regarding the forward. Either way, he's played just four minutes over the past two games -- including a DNP on Saturday against the Spurs -- and doesn't figure to factor heavily into Chicago's rotation moving forward.
