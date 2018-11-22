Bulls' Jabari Parker: Double-doubles in victory
Parker finished with 20 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Suns.
Parker was excellent for the Bulls Wednesday, helping them to just their fifth win of the season. He finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds while also adding a season-high eight assists. Parker is seeing plenty of court time right now but things could change as they start to get healthy players back. His recent form likely warrants a chance to stick in the starting lineup but whether that happens remains to be seen.
