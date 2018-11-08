Bulls' Jabari Parker: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss
Parker had 20 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, and three assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to the Pelicans.
Parker pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds Wednesday, adding 20 points to record his first double-double of the season. While this line is nice on the surface, he failed to add any defensive stats and missed all three of his triple tries. This is likely peak Parker and those with him on their roster should be pleased with a night like this. As the Bulls get healthy, Parker will likely head back to a bench role but until then he should continue to see big minutes on a nightly basis.
More News
