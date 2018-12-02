Bulls' Jabari Parker: Double-doubles Saturday
Parker finished with 21 points (8-15 FG 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Rockets.
Parker was efficient Saturday, scoring 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, leading to his fifth double-double of the season. Lauri Markkanen made his return in this one but played just 25 minutes off the bench. Parker's role could change as Markkanen works his way back but he is worth holding onto until the situation plays out.
