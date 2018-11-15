Bulls' Jabari Parker: Drops 14 points Wednesday
Parker tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 111-82 loss to the Celtics.
Parker continues to be a consistent source of points for the Bulls, however, after not hitting a single three in the four previous contests, he connected on two Wednesday night. If this can be sustained at a slightly better rate, Parker will be that much more dangerous on the offensive end, resulting in better outings.
