Bulls' Jabari Parker: Gets off to hot start vs. Bucks
Parker had 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3PT) and eight rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.
Parker came out firing and helped lead the Bulls to a 18-point halftime lead, as 18 of his 21 points came in the first two quarters. Like the rest of the Bulls, Parker quickly cooled off in the second half, ultimately finishing as a minus-15 in 34 minutes of action.
