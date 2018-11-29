Bulls' Jabari Parker: Has 24 points in return to Milwaukee
Parker finished with 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Bucks.
Parker produced 24 points against his former team Wednesday, failing to add any defensive stats. This was another solid outing for Parker who has been playing well of late. Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and Bobby Portis (knee) are getting closer to making their returns which is likely to have an impact on Parker. Just where he fits in the rotation moving forward remains to be seen. Until that point, he is worth rostering in most formats.
