Bulls' Jabari Parker: Headed to Chicago

Parker agreed Saturday with the Bulls on a two-year, $40 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Parker agreed to the contract shortly after the Bucks rescinded his qualifying offer, which rendered him an unrestricted free agent. The former No. 2 overall pick and Illinois native will now look to rejuvenate his career after two ACL injuries have kept sidelined for the better part of his four seasons in the league. While the Bucks no doubt would have liked some more time to see how he could have meshed with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris MIddleton, the competitive offer Parker received from Chicago was too rich for Milwaukee. The Duke product likely projects as the Bulls' new starting small forward, a role that should prove beneficial to his offensive output. However, his shortcomings on the defensive end could prevent him from earning a minutes load on par with the team's other established starters.