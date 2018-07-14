Bulls' Jabari Parker: Headed to Chicago
Parker agreed Saturday with the Bulls on a two-year, $40 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Parker agreed to the contract shortly after the Bucks rescinded his qualifying offer, which rendered him an unrestricted free agent. The former No. 2 overall pick and Illinois native will now look to rejuvenate his career after two ACL injuries have kept sidelined for the better part of his four seasons in the league. While the Bucks no doubt would have liked some more time to see how he could have meshed with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris MIddleton, the competitive offer Parker received from Chicago was too rich for Milwaukee. The Duke product likely projects as the Bulls' new starting small forward, a role that should prove beneficial to his offensive output. However, his shortcomings on the defensive end could prevent him from earning a minutes load on par with the team's other established starters.
More News
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Expected to sign offer sheet with Bulls•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Contributes 17 points off bench•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Excellent again in Game Four victory•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Leads bench in Game 3 scoring•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...