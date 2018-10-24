Bulls' Jabari Parker: Hoping to play Wednesday
Parker (illness) will be reevaluated prior to game-time but is expected to play through the illness that kept him out of shootaround, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Parker is dealing with an upper respiratory infection, but at this point it doesn't look to be severe enough to keep him sidelined Wednesday. Look for official confirmation on his status closer to the 8:00 PM ET tip.
