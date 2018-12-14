Parker is expected to play Thursday against Orlando with Chandler Hutchison (illness) out, but he won't see everyday minutes past Thursday, ESPN's Malika Andrews reports.

This is a surprising development, especially given Parker's recent two-year, $40 million contract that he signed with the Bulls over this past offseason. He's averaged 24.5 minutes along with 10.8 points per contest over his previous four games but will no longer receive regular minutes following Thursday's matchup. Bobby Portis and Kris Dunn could be in line for an uptick in minutes as a result.