Bulls' Jabari Parker: Makes impact off bench
Parker scored 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Nets.
It's his best scoring performance since Lauri Markkanen returned to action at the beginning of December. Parker's diminished role has him averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in only 17.5 minutes over his last eight games, and it would likely take another injury to Markkanen to make him relevant in most fantasy formats again.
