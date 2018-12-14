Bulls' Jabari Parker: May be on move
The Bulls have "engaged in talks" with teams regarding Parker, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Parker played a season-low four minutes off the bench Thursday against the Magic, with Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reporting the forward is expected to lose his rotation spot as soon as Saturday's tilt against the Spurs. It appears the Bulls won't waste any time trying to deal Parker elsewhere, as Johnson notes that there is "considerable interest in Parker as a player," but it may be tough to find a fit financially with his $20 million contract for this season.
More News
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Plays season-low minutes total•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Loses role in rotation•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Plays 19 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Reduced playing time in victory•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Plays 29 minutes Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Moving to bench•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.