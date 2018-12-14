The Bulls have "engaged in talks" with teams regarding Parker, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Parker played a season-low four minutes off the bench Thursday against the Magic, with Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reporting the forward is expected to lose his rotation spot as soon as Saturday's tilt against the Spurs. It appears the Bulls won't waste any time trying to deal Parker elsewhere, as Johnson notes that there is "considerable interest in Parker as a player," but it may be tough to find a fit financially with his $20 million contract for this season.